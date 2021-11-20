Dr Bukola Saraki

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq led the Otoge movement that culminated in the dethronement of the age-long Saraki dynasty in Kwara State in the 2019 election. He is now governor of the state.

He has recorded achievements and recently Kwara was came tops in the Development Strides rating of All Progressives, APC, governors in the country. His reforms in education, infrastructure, healthcare, youth empowerment among others have wormed him into the hearts of common people in Kwara.

However his part, APC, is divided in the state although he appears to now be in charge of the party. And recent defections from APC are raising some questions about how strong the Otoge movement is now.

This probably informed the recent call from Senator Bukola Saraki for the rescue of Kwara state in a Facebook post.

“I welcome all the new members of the PDP in Kwara State who have made the right decision to join our great party on this journey to rescue Kwara State, and Nigeria as a whole! I look forward to working with all of you!” Saraki wrote on his Facebook page.

Following the post, Saraki received some bashing, with many calling for his head while some others hailed his moves and personality as one they could trust with the responsibility of rescuing not only Kwara state, and the ailing country.

Saraki probably got more than he bargained for.

The reactions

Obanibi Michael Brass wrote: “Maybe you guys take us as fools, I don’t just understand. Rescue Kwara and Nigeria you say? Have you guys rescued your PDP national secretariat that has been under construction for over 16 years now?

“Where is the N21 billion raised to complete the shame you call the national secretariat? You possibly think we’re all daft as you assume.”

@Mohammed Soliu: “Only those with blurry vision and cloned brain will say His Excellency Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has not and will not continue rescuing this country.

“That has been demonstrated when he held sway in various capacity. Mahatma Gandhi of Africa continue your good work.”

@Suleiman Imam Muritala: “Another tactics to win Atiku’s heart for the next campaign manager.

“Yes, AbdulRahman’s performance may be below expectations of all of the great men of Kwara. But his few years in office are better than your 16 years as PDP governor.”

Mohammed Tajudeen Omo-Ola wrote: “Rescue Kwara indeed. Kwara that you left without school, and road.

“Kwara that you left with abject poverty, with high number of youths turned to armed robbers, without salaries, without water, with industrial action across state, with daylight robbery of the people’s mandate, with percentage salary, with moribund health sector, with blacklisted UBEC fund, with food insecurity, with high rate of unemployment.

“Kwarans are not fool. You better enjoy your retirement jeje.”

@Mameen Esinrogunjo: “No going back Insha Allah, never again SARAKODA.”

@Haruna Muhammed Badamasi: “Where are their pictures and the details about them while in the APC?

“At least let the world see their faces to acknowledge and attest to their defection. PDP is still a scam party that no single individuals and progressive minds would join them.

“Let’s support and pray for the incumbent governor to succeed in all ramifications”.

Dhikrullah Ayinde wrote: “This is the legacy of the person who claimed to grow Nigeria after 16 years of opportunity given to him to grow only one state out of 36, which he eventually wasted.

“He wants to grow the life of the children he already crippled.”

Muhammed Olaitan Ajia wrote: “Rescue indeed! Kwara is not going back to an era where salary is paid on percentage.

“Under your watch, civil servants were promoted without salary increment. Under your watch, Kwara state was blacklisted in UBEC for failing to pay the counterpart fund.

“We all know what UBEC stands for; a serious government will prioritise education. Your boy Abdulfatahi Ahmed, who is your successor, is the greatest mistake that has ever happened to Kwara state.

“We will not want you to have a repeat of that gullible mistake again. Kwara has really stepped up. Thank you sir. Not again.”

Lamidi Yakubu: “No rescue until you rescue your party National Secretariat.”

@Ahma Tahir: “Which kind fake decamping is that? What is Kwarans’ position in PDP national executives?

“Which rescue are you saying? Is it to enrich yourselves or enslave our innocent youth? Please take a look at the level of Kwara state, that under your leadership for over 16 years, worker’s salaries, education sector, road infrastructure, power all zero.

“Kwarans are wise. Sir, don’t let them deceive you faaa.”

Abubakar Idris Abiodun: “Comrade 317 is talking about rescuing Kwara. Never again will you get to the helms of power in Kwara and Nigeria at large.”

@Olaniyi Ahmed: “Rescue Kwara or what did you just mention? Rescue from what?

“We bless God Almighty for sending us Abdurahman. Like seriously, PDP had destroyed Kwara state already, but Alhamdullilah robil L alamin.”

Aduagba Kamal Kayode said: “Mr. Rescuer, a state that you governed for good eight years and imposed a dundee with both party — APC and PDP— platform. Wait for another defeat.”

@Hanaphy Mubaraque: “Which rescue? After your boy the former governor owed several months of salaries which the present government has cleared.

“You know that was how you came here to lie to Nigerians that the governor demolished your father’s property, whereas it was the local government council that demolished the library building which belongs to them and not your father.

“Now they are constructing a new one. Can you come out again and post the construction going on to appreciate them? No… na so so lie you go they lie about.”

@Amos Okogu: “You want to rescue Kwara state that you destroyed before? You are suppose to hide your face in shame while another man is putting things right in Kwara state now.”

Olayinka Saheed wrote: “Maybe he wanna rescue Abeokuta! Because Kwara is already in safe hands. May AA continue to succeed.”

@Taiye Ahmed… “Alaye is better go and establish good business than to wasting your money and time. Kwara is be wise than you think.”

Others urged Saraki to help not only Kwara State but the ailing country

@Fiye Erifitei Oriamaja: “Great news. You can’t lie always. The people have known better so they moved to PDP.”

Olayinka Dunmonye: “Very many are on their way back to PDP soonest.”

@Johnson Bukola Rufus: “Good to hear this cheering news; more defectors Insha Allah.”

Abdulfatah Soluade: “Normal — I am not a politician but I am a stakeholder in democracy of my country Nigeria.

“I love your patience and style of leadership as an individual.”

@Aligan Muhammad: “Truth will prevail with patience all the time. Everyone knows, the best Senate President in Nigerian history is you sir.”

Akpama Ubana: “You are all welcome to our great party PDP.”

@Barinkin Samuel: “Great development. God get your back. More people will defect to join the rescue mission.”

Abdulkadir Issa said: “Best Leader, others are still coming sir. Thanks our Boss.”

Alhaji Yakubu Gazama: “Well done. Great PDP power to the peoples in 2023 insha allahu.”

@Mazi Ifeayi Nwosu: “Saraki, even if APC government of Nigeria hate you me personally, I love you.

“You will keep excelling while your enemies will dash their teeth on the ground.”

Bolakale A A Ghana: “Sai leader. God bless you sir; sai leader.”

Mohammed Shehu: “Up PDP. Up Bukola Saraki.”

Kenneth Ogbu: “Congratulations to great party. Naija, we move.”

Olaitan Taofeeq Akanbi: “Kudos my oga. I still remain your loyal fan till eternity. God bless you more.”

Lawal Olalekan: “Welcome to Sarakite family and PDP at large.”

Ibrahim A. Bala: “A very big congratulations people of Kwara State, who join my great party PDP. You’re welcome to you all.”

QAbdulrasaq Qudrat Alake: “That is Good news for Kwara state and all SARAKITE.”

@Sheriffdeen Uthman: “That’s just the results for the spirit of sportsmanship that you displayed during the 2019 general election in Kwara.

“You could have challenged the outcome of the pool, but chose not do so. Today, we have all regretted voting you out of power and returning to your camp.

“Be rest assured that we are still coming en mass in no distance time Oga Saraki.”

Alh Taiye Alawuyan: “You spoke and the following days the leaders of APC and some community leaders are defecting.

“Definitely more people are still coming. In your good leadership good people cherish and trust.”

[email protected] Abdulllllllahi Kayode: “Kwara deserves reset. The opportunists in govt have taken the state decades backward. God bless Your Excellency sir.”

Mahmud Bolaji Rasaq: “Welcome development and we are still waiting for the others to make their choice in time sir.”

