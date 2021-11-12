It's impossible to get legitimate wealth in Nigeria, fan tells Bolanle ‘Bolinto’ Olukanni

By Precious Chukwudi

Media personality, Bolanle Olukanni, also known as Bolinto, shares a piece of advice to suspicious people on social media.

Bolinto wrote: “If you suspect most rich people of doing fraud or shady business, you are in advertently saying you don’t believe wealth will come to you unless you do fraud.

“It limits your ability to see opportunities when they present themselves.

“It’s exhausting being so suspicious,” she said.

READ ALSO: Senate moves against public servants with unexplained sources of wealth

Reactions have trailed Bolanle’s post, as some people have said it is impossible to make money legitimately in Nigeria.

@orok said: “In Nigeria, it is almost impossible to be rich legitimately.”

@bestybesst: “I totally agree with this and I don’t even go close to people with such mentality, especially my neighbor.

“Not all men driving Benz are yahoo yahoo for heaven’s sake.”

@ambilawcoxesq: “This is the truth. You attract what you think; basic law of attraction.”

@buikem083: “People do this a lot. My own sister had believed I did rituals/fraud and was reluctant to send my nephew to stay with me during holidays.

“I got confused.”

Vanguard News Nigeria