The EFCC and epidemic of organised crime, by Dakuku Peterside

Dakuku Peterside

Organised crime has not just emerged but has firmly established itself as a dominant force in Nigeria, thriving on systemic weaknesses and institutional failures. This crime epidemic is not just a statistic, but a harsh reality that affects the daily lives of Nigerians. Most citizens agree on three fundamental issues regarding crime in Nigeria: the high success rate of organised crime, the fact that socioeconomic conditions create a breeding ground, and the weakness of governmental structures and institutions.

Criminal enterprises continue to grow with little resistance from law enforcement, and widespread poverty, hunger, and unemployment push many into criminal activities as a means of survival.

Corruption, inefficiency, and lack of accountability have allowed criminals to overpower the justice system. The inability of security agencies to curb the growing influence of organised crime has emboldened criminals, who operate with little fear of repercussions. This situation has created a vicious cycle where crime flourishes, law enforcement remains ineffective, and public confidence in governance continues to erode.

The Global Organised Crime Index 2021 ranked Nigeria as the sixth most criminally entrenched country globally, highlighting the country’s struggle with illicit markets, criminal networks, and state-embedded actors. The absence of a strong judicial deterrent has led to an increasing number of young Nigerians being drawn into illegal activities.

A recent warning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, chairman highlighted how foreign criminal groups embed themselves within Nigerian cities. These syndicates recruit young Nigerians into sophisticated cybercrimes, particularly cryptocurrency fraud, with global financial implications. Adding to the concerns, the EFCC has alleged that foreign fraud syndicates are importing arms into Nigeria using cryptocurrency as a payment mode. This development raises serious national security concerns and underscores the critical need for stricter monitoring of digital financial transactions. International collaboration is not just beneficial, but necessary in our efforts to combat crime.

High-profile cases of fraud, drug trafficking, and financial crimes fuel Nigeria’s reputation as a centre for organised crime. Failing to combat these crimes has led to travel restrictions, financial monitoring, and diplomatic strain between Nigeria and other nations. The reputational damage is enormous, and the implication is visible when you see how innocent Nigerians are searched and treated like criminals at airports and other gateways in countries around the world.

Despite efforts by law enforcement agencies, organised crime thrives due to systemic weaknesses. Nigeria has become a global hotspot for internet fraud, ranging from phishing scams to Business Email Compromise, BEC, fraud. The rise of “Yahoo Yahoo” (online fraudsters) has normalised cybercrime among youths, many of whom view it as a lucrative alternative to legitimate employment. A Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, report estimated that cybercrime costs the Nigerian economy over $500 million annually.

Nigeria faces severe security challenges from Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other militant groups. Kidnapping for ransom has become one of the most lucrative criminal activities in Nigeria. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Nigerians paid approximately N2.23 trillion as ransom to kidnappers between May 2023 and April 2024. Fraudulent investment schemes prey on Nigerians’ economic desperation, often collapsing and leaving thousands financially devastated. Nigeria is also a transit point for illegal arms trafficking, fuelling conflicts and criminal enterprises. The porous borders allow weapons to flow freely into the country, exacerbating insecurity. Nigerian drug syndicates operate both locally and internationally, with high-profile cases of cocaine and heroin trafficking.

The theft and illegal crude oil refining have cost Nigeria billions in revenue. Additionally, illegal mining of valuable minerals like gold and lithium is widespread, often controlled by criminal groups that exploit weak regulations.

Several factors contribute to the high success rate of organised crime in Nigeria. The lack of a reliable national identification and address system makes tracking criminals difficult, as many citizens operate without proper documentation. Nigeria has created a NIN data base but still it has not been appropriately used to combat crime.

Rapid urbanisation has led to an unregulated population boom, overwhelming security agencies.

Unemployment remains a key driver of crime, pushing many young people towards fraudulent activities. The societal pressure to attain wealth at any cost has normalised corruption and criminal behaviour.

Many criminals evade justice due to bribery and judicial inefficiencies, further eroding trust in the legal system. Corruption at all levels of government enables organised crime to flourish, from law enforcement officials who accept bribes to policymakers who ignore illicit activities.

Despite the challenges, Nigeria can still reverse the trend of organised crime with strategic interventions. The first necessary step is a comprehensive process of reform, involving de-criminalisation of the relevant agencies. You cannot use officially licensed criminal cartels to fight casual criminals. Strengthening law enforcement and judicial systems is critical, but the role of the public is equally important. Citizens should be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Judicial reforms should ensure speedy trials and strict sentencing for criminals. Judges must resist external influences, bribery, and political interference. Enforcing harsher penalties for criminal activities is essential. Laws against cybercrime, kidnapping, and fraud should be strictly enforced, and high-profile criminals should be prosecuted as deterrents.

Enforcing stricter financial regulations will help disrupt criminal financing. Strengthening anti-money laundering measures and improving surveillance of cryptocurrency transactions are necessary steps. Implementing a national identification and address system will help track criminals and reduce identity fraud. Citizens should be required to register with verifiable addresses. Addressing unemployment and poverty through job creation programmes and entrepreneurship initiatives will discourage youth involvement in crime.

A functioning society cannot exist where crime thrives unchecked. It is time for Nigeria to embrace the rule of law, restore public trust, and build a nation where security and justice prevail over criminal enterprise. The fight against organised crime is not just a fight for governance—it is a fight for the nation’s soul. Without urgent intervention, Nigeria risks deeper instability and economic decline. The future of Nigeria depends on a collective effort to restore law, order, and justice.