A fake Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Lawrence Ajojo, arrested alongside others over the invasion of the residence of Supreme Court’s Justice Mary Odili, has claimed that he was a consultant to the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami(SAN).

Ajolo, however, said the AGF did not send them to carry out the invasion.

The Police at Force headquarters, on Thursday, paraded 14 suspects over the invasion of the Abuja residence of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, describing them as impostors who were unknown to any of the nation’s security forces.

Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, paraded the suspects at Force Criminal Investigations Department.

“The seven suspects still at large include two soldiers,” the Force PRO said.

Consultant

Speaking to reporters, Ajojo said: “I am not an officer of the Nigeria Police Force, but I am a consultant for the AGF.

“He did not send us on the raid on Mrs Odili’s house,” he said.

Recall that scores of “security operatives” had invaded the residence of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili’s Maitama residence on the grounds of alleged tip-off by a whistleblower, one Aliyu Umar, who claimed to have observed suspicious activities at the residence

Consequently, an order by Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna, was said to have approved the search warrant by a body identified as the Joint Panel Recovery unit in the Ministry of Justice, on October 29, leading to the invasion of Justice Odili’s home.

The magistrate later revoked the order, saying he was misled while the Police and other security agencies also said they was not aware of the raid.

