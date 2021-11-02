By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Commissoner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, has announced that nine persons have, so far, been rescued from the rubbles of the 21-storey building that came down on Monday, in Ikoyi.

That was at about 2pm.

An update from National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has it that the total number of casualties is now 19.

Watch exclusive video of rescue operations HERE.

Earlier according to Omotoso, “Governor Babajide has said the government will surely find out what went wrong and punish those indicted.

“The Governor, as a first step, has directed that the General Manager of LASBCA, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, an architect, be suspended from work immediately. The suspension is indefinite.

“More equipment and personnel have been deployed in the site to save more lives.

“Nine persons — all men — have been pulled out of the rubble alive. They have been taken to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, 15 others were brought out dead — as at 2pm.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu thanks all first responders and those who have joined the rescue efforts, including construction giants Julius Berger, Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Meanwhile, a help desk is to be set up at the site for people seeking information about their relations who may have been involved in the incident.

