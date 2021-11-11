Governor Udom Emmanuel

Ikono leaders and stakeholders have poured encomiums on Governor Udom Emmanuel for his concerted efforts in embarking on several turnkey projects in their communities.

The Ikono people believe that the Governor has performed creditably in their locality, a far departure from the state of abandonment that plagued the area previously.

The latest projects being new roads approved by the State Government on Wednesday.

READ ALSONigeria’s insecurity now has international dimension — REPS

In a statement he personally signed, Mr Nyakno Uwemedimo Okoibu, the Chairman of Ikono Local Government Area, sincerely appreciated “the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel for the approval of the construction of 21.5KM Ikot Ayan Ediene – Ikot Ntia – Urua Naira – Ikot Nseyen – Nkwot – Nung Ukim road with 45M Span bridge in Ikono Local Government Area.”

The chairman maintained that “Your Excellency, it is clear that you bestrode the saddle with the blueprint of engendering a massive infrastructural renaissance, and this, we the cradle of Ibibio Nation, are very grateful for.”

“We are also very pleased with your revolutionary strides in all facets of the state’s economy.

“Thank you for all you did in times past, what you are doing today and what you will do tomorrow,” Mr. Okoibu said.

On his part, the Immediate Past Chairman of Ikono, Mr. Itoro Columba wrote:

“His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel has graciously approved the construction of the “Ikot Ayan-Urua Naira- Ikot Nseyen- Nkwot-Nung Ukim Road” with 45m-span bridge.

“God bless you, Governor Udom Emmanuel.’

Mr. Columba said that, ‘Posterity will be eternally grateful to you for the golden era Ikono is enjoying from your government. Glory!”.

Governor Emmanuel: Exhibiting Evidences of a people-centered administration

It is no doubt that when the righteous are in power, the people rejoice.

When government is able to address the needs of its people, especially at the grassroots, the result is an overwhelming acceptance and support for its programmes and policies.

Another indigene of Nkwot, Ikono, David Akpan took to social media to express his thoughts, saying.

“Governor Nnyin, you have no idea what you’ve done for Nkwot people by giving approval for the construction of the 21.5KM Ikot Ayan Ediene – Ikot Ntia – Urua Naira – Ikot Nseyen – Nung Ukim Road with 45M span bridge in Ikono LGA”.

“You’ll understand better Sir when you finally come to commission that road upon completion.

“Nkwot has been maligned and neglected for ages forcing us to conclude that we’re probably not part of Ikono”.

“Traversing that stretch has been a nightmare for ages due to the deplorable state of that road. For thinking it wise to come to our rescue, bringing to end years of tears and deceit by previous administrations, Nkwot people assure you of our unalloyed loyalty and support to the very end”.

“We are grateful your Excellency, God bless you and grant you grace to finish the project”.

“With more still coming, the State Government is determined to fulfill all of its promises to her people. We should therefore hold fast to the course of the completion agenda without losing faith. God bless Governor Udom Emmanuel”, he added.

Governor Emmanuel had earlier reconstructed and remodeled the General Hospital at Ikono and commissioned a College of Health Technology road that preludes the newly awarded road.