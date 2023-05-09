Why I built new Asan Ibibio complex – Gov Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has explained that when he came into office he vowed to build an ultra-modern Asan Ibibio complex to provide a befitting place of gathering for the people of the state.

Emmanuel, who made spoke yesterday shortly before commissioning the new edifice located at Ikot Oku Ikono in Uyo local government area, noted that the Asan Ibibio his administration met was an Eyesore.

He stressed that he could not have left office without completing and inaugurating the Building, because the people of Ibibio nation did not have a befitting place to assemble.

He noted that the new Asan Ibibio complex was built to cater for any kind of event including Church conventions, conferences and even weddings, and urged the citizens to take advantage of the benefits.

His words: ” Today the Ibibio nation is commissioning new Asan Ibibio. When we came in, this place was an eyesore, it was totally dilapidated. It did not represent anything good.

“We now said no, a place like this should be built to serve the entire state. So let me sincerely thank the people who stood by me and who supported this project. Let me also thank our traditional fathers who stopped once in a while to offer their piece of advice.

“What we are commssioning today has a whole lot of economic benefit. So you now have an Asan Ibibio that can cater for any event. I pray that this structure will serve to unify the entire people of this state, and also serve as an alternative to Ibom Hall.

“Let me also say to our young people that when we are talking about the Ibibio nation it

connotes the entire Akwa Ibom. Ibibio does not refer to the tribal sentiments some people are trying to play with now. Not at all, it refers to the entire Akwa Ibom people and even some across the Rivers”

The outgoing governor however noted that

building needs high level maintenance, saying: “I believe if this building is well maintained it will stand the test of time. And today I am going to handover this building to the Oku Ibom Ibibio in trust.

“He will hold it in trust until when he decides on who to hand it over to for proper administration and maintenance and other services required here. So I stand here with the authority invested on me as a leader to dedicate this place. Whoever uses this place shall use it in peace, love and Unity”

Giving a brief overview of the project, the Commissíoner for Work and Fire Service, Professor Eno Ibanga appreciated the governor for his determination and support towards the completion of the building.

“His Excellency you are a leader that thinks about your people. I thank you for your support, determination to see that we completed the new Asan Ibibio complex. This Asan Ibibio Auditorium is the largest anywhere in Akwa Ibom State. The landscaping is one of the best. It can accommodate over 200 cars”, Ibanga said.

Giving a vote of thanks the Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno, lauded governor Udom Emmanuel for his numerous achievements, saying “His Excellency even as we draw close to the end of your administration we still have so many projects to Commissíon. You are finishing very strong and we are proud of you”

Similarly in his opening remarks earlier, Chairman of the Uyo local government area, Dr Uwemedimo Udoh appreciated the governor for touching every sector including the tradition and, religious institutions as well as the area of human capacity development.

“His Excellency you are a super performer. This particular project has brought dignity and honour to the Ibibio nation. What you have done for us we cannot quantify. We remain eternally grateful to you and to your administration” the LG chair said