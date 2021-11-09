…. Says 82 rescued Taraba trafficked children in good condition

By Femi Bolaji

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has identified trafficking of persons as the deadliest evil against humanity.

Ishaku who spoke Tuesday, in Jalingo the state capital during the inauguration of a 27- member task force on counter human trafficking, disclosed that merchants of the illicit trade have also incorporated child trafficking into their scheme, and called for a holistic approach to stop the trend.

He explained that young persons are predominant victims of human trafficking and as a result millions of youths have had their future thwarted by vague promises of traffickers.

He also noted with dismay the nonchalance of those in authority to help, describing such misdemeanor as inhuman.

He thereafter urged Nigerians who are in a position to help save trafficked persons to do so, even if doing so is for zero monetary reward.

According to him, “we need to do much more to bring this evil trade to the barest minimum.

“We must do better to protect victims and prosecute those involved in this evil of human trafficking”

He further noted that his administration would not leave anything to chance reason why the task force on counter human trafficking is being setup to begin a coordinated action against this new form of slave trade.

He also informed that the 82 children intercepted from child traffickers in the state are now in the custody of Taraba government.

He said the children are in good condition and are being taken care of. He also pledged that the 82 children will not lack anything they require to live normal lives even after the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

Earlier the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr Sam Ada, who is the Chairman of the 27 task force team said human trafficking was against the will of God who created man free.

He also described the practice and persistence of human trafficking as prove of man’s unrepentant act of disobedience.

