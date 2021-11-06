Mercy Eke

By Sylvester Kwentua

If you have ever wondered the secret behind Big Brother Naija Mercy Eke’s big booty, then she may just have helped you out of your quagmire.



In a recent video she posted online, Mercy Eke, while exciting the eyes with lovely pictures of her shape, revealed the secret that probably had not been revealed before even though many have speculated in the past that she might have surgically or cosmetically done something about it

READ ALSO:BBNaija not for married persons, says White Money

“Do I use Aphrodisiac? I use the butt oil and butt pills to keep my bum in shape to make it firm, bigger and rounder, it depends.

Sometimes, when I’m stressed I lose weight but when I take the butt oil or pills my body comes back” The big brother Naija season 4 winner revealed.

Meanwhile, BBNaija Season 4 winner Mercy Eke recently made a revelation about her last relationship with Ike. Recall that Ike and Mercy met during Season 4 of BBNaija in 2019, however, sometime last year the relationship crashed. Mercy, in a recent viral video on social media, disclosed that her last relationship was a disaster.

“My last relationship was a disaster, it was really disastrous,” she said.