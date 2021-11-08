…To release 2028 home units to beneficiaries

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least four affordable housing schemes are scheduled for commissioning in December, 2021, by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as part of efforts at bridging housing deficit in the state.

The state Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, disclosed this at the weekend, after inspection and when assessment of progress work on the schemes and sector in the state.

According to Akinderu-Fatai “We are set to commission not less than four housing schemes before the end of the year in line with our plans to increase the housing stock in the state.

‘’This is in the fulfilment of the promise made to the people by the Sanwo-Olu led administration that provision of decent housing will be a continuous activity.”

He stated, the state housing projects are cited at: Ibeshe in Ikorodu Division, Sangotedo Phase1 in Eti Osa Local Government, Odo Onosa/Ayandelu in Ikosi-Ejirin Local Development Authority and Agbowa also in Ikosi Ejirin Local Development Authority.

The commissioner, disclosed that a total of 2028 home units in various categories will be released from the schemes to serve the diverse shelter needs of various categories of residents of the state.

‘’The homes are in diverse types in line with the inclusive policy of the State Government. Housing is such a basic human need hence no one would be excluded in our housing development plan. This government is deliberate in the implementation of its housing plan to ensure that no category of home seekers is left out from its provision bracket,” Akindru- Fatai stated.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola, therefore, urged home seekers to always contact the state’s ministry of Housing directly as the state has not appointed any property agent to deal with the public on its behalf.

“Don’t fall prey to dubious people parading as representatives of the ministry, ” Akewusola stated.