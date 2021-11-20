By Cynthia Alo

In a bid to make extricate women from the shackles of Socio- cultural limitations -careerwise, Inter -Bau Foundation, SKYE-GIE, alongside other construction industry players, have called for deliberate involvement of women in the construction industry.

Speaking at the maiden launch of Inter-Bua foundation tagged, ‘Construction Tradeswomen Career Fair Day recently in Lagos, the Chairman, Inter -Bau Foundation, Kenneth Onyema, said there are over 150 career and job opportunities in the aforementioned sector, therefore, affirmed that the fate of women does not end in the kitchen nor other meager and Menial jobs but in other reputable jobs, supporting the notion which states that, “What a man can do, a woman can do better.”

At the tradeswomen career fair, Onyema said, in a bid to tackle high rate of unemployment among women in Nigeria, the Foundation kicked off to train more than 4000 women annually, adding that the group aims to transform and equip a significant number of Nigerian youths economically.

According to him, women should stop seeing themselves as good for only tailoring, catering and other minor jobs. He added that, the Foundation was Partnering with some banks and other corporate bodies to train, empower and bankroll women in different craft.

He maintained that the organization has targeted 10,700 women to enroll into the construction industry, while 4000 projects had already been executed, other projects which has taken them to about 50 schools and 10 communities in Lagos and other projects in the pipelines would yield positive results.

Vanguard News Nigeria