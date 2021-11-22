…Infantino, Hassan Al Thawadi mark one year to opening ceremony

….FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Countdown Clock unveiled with one year to go.

Excitement reigned Sunday evening across the globe ahead of the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and Arab world.

It was on the occasion of the unveiling of the Official Countdown Clock in Qatar. It was powered by Hublot, at Doha’s picturesque Corniche Fishing Spot, marking one year to go to the big kick-off. The striking timepiece was revealed to fans worldwide who tuned in live to ‘Join the Beat’ via FIFA’s YouTube channel and Qatar2022.qa, and begin the one-year countdown in unison with 150 guests at the special event in Qatar. The elegant curves of the Countdown Clock were inspired by the unbroken loop of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ emblem and the ancient timekeeping tool of the hourglass, both reflecting the interconnected nature of the event.

The structure is designed to be seen from any angle and reflect the amazing view of the city skyline behind it. The Countdown Clock will drive anticipation as it ticks down through every hour, minute and second to the opening game at Al Bayt Stadium on 21 November 2022. In addition to the reveal, special guests including Hublot Friend of the Brand and FIFA World Cup 1998™ winner Marcel Desailly, Sami Trabelsi, head coach of Qatar Stars League side AlSailiya, and Adel Khamis, Qatar Legacy Ambassador, took to the stage under a sky filled with captivating aerial drone displays and digital fireworks.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “I’ve been involved in the organisation of sports events for the past few decades and I’ve never witnessed anything like what is happening here.

Everything is ready, the venues will be fantastic. The experience for the fans will be great.” Infantino continued: “The world will discover a country and a whole region. Qatar, the Gulf region, the Middle East, the Arab world.

READ ALSO: Qatar unveils 2022 World Cup official countdown clock

A place where people meet and come together. This is what football is all about, this is what this part of the world and its culture is all about, and the world will realise that.” Speaking at the event, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the Official Countdown Clock on the same day we come together to celebrate the one year to go milestone.

“The unveiling of the Countdown Clock is a special moment for Qatar as a host country, as we enter the final straight on the way to delivering a transformative tournament with a lasting legacy – the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world,” he added.

Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe said: “Having served as the Official Timekeeper for the FIFA World Cup since the 2010 edition, Hublot is well aware of the significance of marking one year to go on the journey to the greatest football show on Earth.

“With football fans worldwide coming together to Join the Beat of a Hublot timepiece and celebrate the start of the final countdown, this was a chance for the global football family to share a snapshot of the excitement ahead of this momentous World Cup.” The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will take place from 21 November to 18 December in eight magnificent stadiums across Qatar, all of which are now ready, with main contractor works on Lusail Stadium – the 80,000-capacity venue for next year’s final – having been completed.