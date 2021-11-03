By Udeme Akpan

Savannah Energy PLC, the African-focused British independent energy company sustainably developing potential energy projects in Nigeria and Niger, yesterday, disclosed that its Accugas subsidiary has commenced gas sales to First Independent Power Limited’s power plant, FIPL Afam, in Rivers State.

FIPL is an affiliate company of Sahara Group, a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 42 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Sahara Power Group is the largest privately-owned, vertically integrated power company in Sub-Saharan Africa with plans to expand its power generation capacity in Africa to more than 5,000 megawatts, MW by 2023.

The FIPL Afam plant has a power generation capacity of 180MW, thus promising to impact supply in Nigeria, which became a reality following the successful construction of a short pipeline to establish a connection, and recommissioning of the third-party pipeline linking FIPL Afam to Accugas’ network.

Consequently, Accugas has commenced gas deliveries to FIPL Afam of up to a maximum daily nominated quantity of 35 MMscfpd while the average daily nomination for this week stood at 25 MMscfpd.

However, commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Savannah Energy, Andrew Knott, said: “A First gas sale to FIPL Afam represents a great milestone for Accugas and Savannah, and the achievement of a key performance goal for 2021. This marks our entry into the high-growth Port Harcourt Industrial area. We look forward to developing our relationship further with FIPL over the coming months and are excited to continue our role as the gas supplier of choice to the Nigeria power sector.”

Similarly, the Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina, said: “In order to bring energy to life, we at Sahara, through our diversified power assets, continue to seek partnerships that enhance our customer experience and quality of life by ensuring the health of the electricity value chain. We believe with Savannah, we have a partnership that works.”