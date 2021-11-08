.

Nigeria’s fast-growing online marketplace for traders, The Owlette, is providing youths with an avenue to earn by marketing and showcasing their trade and skills. The digital platform which launched in June 2020, is fast becoming the number one marketplace for young Nigerians.

The innovative and easy-to-navigate Owlette App, can be described as the “Uber” for online businesses, creating income for millions of traders, service providers, investment seekers and social media influencers.

Speaking to pressmen recently, CEO of The Owlette, Olusehinde Elijah Kolawole stated that the platform was created with a simple vision to connect young business owners and freelancers in Nigeria, to people who can buy their products and engage their services.

“It also provides an easy method for consumers to purchase their products of need. We’ve empowered many young men and women with sought-after business and entrepreneurial skills, to live their dream by building businesses from the ground up and becoming financially and professionally independent’’.

Continuing, he added “We have built an online business community for all and sundry. An actual marketplace online. People can be hired to provide professional services too.

There are artisans, painters, photographers, videographers, all offering their services. The engagement on the platform goes beyond buying and selling for users, as there are also networking opportunities. The UX design of the app was created with the youth in mind. It had to be cool and fun to navigate. They are already doing so much with it, including promoting their music and selling party tickets.’’

Kolawole continues to demonstrate the company’s commitment to youths resident in Nigeria and in the diaspora with multiple empowerment initiatives. He believes that The Owlette can offer them a secure livelihood, as he noted “Youth empowerment is our primary goal. We want to enable them to do more and earn more.”