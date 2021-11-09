Find Vanguard's reporter, Salem, Reps charge security agencies

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

The House of Representatives, Tuesday, mandated all the security agencies in the country to immediately investigate the whereabouts of the missing journalist, Tordue Salem, find and reunite him with his family and colleagues.

Salem, a reporter with the Vanguard Newspapers, covers the activities of the House of Representatives. He got missing on October 13.

Disturbed by the ugly development, the House upon resumption of plenary from its three weeks budget defence session break, through a motion by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, asked the security agencies to do more to find Salem.

‘He is professional’

Moving the motion, Elumelu said the sore point for him in the matter was hearing Salem’s daughter saying she needed to wish her father happy birthday.

He said: “Tordue Salem is a member of House of Representatives Press Corps.

“He works for Vanguard. For all I can remember, he’s been there for many years. He has been reporting the proceedings of this House.

“He’s been never biased. He did his job professionally.

“But on October 13, he got missing. The Chairman, Grace raised an alarm and alerted the House leadership.

“Mr. Speaker, you also called the IGP and many other security agencies. I remember when I represented you at an event, you asked us to pray for him.

“The daughter on his birthday was crying to wish his father happy birthday. I was very emotional.

“Mr. Speaker, it could happen to anybody.

“Right now, we are guessing. We don’t know what has happened. For me, it is a very disturbing issue.

“It is a sober issue. We commend people when they do well. But today, we should all rise and call the security men to wake up.

“So, Mr. Speaker, I want to support that this House pass this resolution and commit to the Service Chiefs to urgently investigate his whereabouts.”

‘We will continue to pray’

In his remarks, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said: “This is something of concern to all of us.

“I have been in touch with the security and will continue. We will continue to pray.”

Adopting the motion after securing the support of the House with no dissention voice, Gbajabiamila directed the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, to coordinate with other relevant committees and interface with the security agencies on the matter.

