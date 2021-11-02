By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Accountant General of the Federation,AGF, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, has called on the Association of Bursars of Nigerian Universities,ABNU,to put in place a think tank that will generate ideas to enhance effective management of the nation’s treasury.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of ABNU’s two-day annual conference and award ceremony in Abuja, Idris expressed his readiness to accept the recommendations from the think tank.

Represented by the Director of Special Duties, Gabriel Madaki, the Accountant General of the Federation, Idris said his office was ready to partner with the ABNU, particularly in the area of the think tank.

His words : “At the end of the conference, this body should be able to put together a think tank as the treasury is willing to accept recommendations of scientific models for improved management of the national treasury to bring about national development, and we will be ready and willing to partner with the body in that regard.”

Idris, who bagged the ABNU’s award of Prudent Financial Manager of the Year alongside the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), said the honour would spur him to do more.

He said : “Permit me also to congratulate my dear brother, Professor Suleiman Bogoro, who has done so well in service delivery and academic development in Nigeria at large.

“I join all other Nigerians to say well done to him because we are truly impressed with what he is doing.

” This award is a landmark development in the life of Alhaji Idris and indeed the treasury family. It is an incentive to do our best.

“We want to assure this association that we are truly encouraged and we will continue to do our best and deliver our best.”

Earlier, the chairman of ABNU, Dr Victor Imagbe, said Idris and Bogoro were singled out for the award following their positive contribution to Nigeria especially in the area of transparency and accountability in their line of duties.

” These are two very distinguished Nigerians that have carved a niche for themselves and contributed immensely to the overall development of this country,” Imagbe said.

While commending the Accountant General of the Federation for his financial managerial prowess that have seen to various reforms and the plugging of all identifiable loopholes in the nation’s public treasury, Imagbe showered praises on TETFund’s boss for his uncommon performance in the higher education intervention agency.

“The Executive Secretary has taken TETFund to an enviable height. TETFund has done so well that institutions in Nigeria and outside the country have visited TETFund to understudy their model with a view to adopting it in their operation in their country, no wonder his coming to TETFund was heralded with wild jubilation hy both staff and other stakeholders,” the ABNU chairman said.