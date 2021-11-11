The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fekomi Global Nigeria Ltd, parent company of Fekomi Herbals, Mr Adefemi Komiyo Lawrence, in partnership with Givers Supportive Foundation (GSF), has once again proven that he is not only about boosting men’s confidence but also boosting the confidence of humanity through his regular extension of financial support to the underprivileged in the society.

Adefemi Lawrence is conscious of the need to leave the world better than he met it as he penultimate Sunday distributed various food items and cash gifts worth “over N200,000 to the needy in Lagos”, following his resolve to put a smile on many faces as possible and ensure they don’t go to bed hungry as he is in the habit of touching lives at the very core of their needs.

Another typical example is how Lawrence recently assisted an aged woman (name withheld) selling fruits with a “cash gift of N100,000” to clear her debts in order to continue her business after getting wind of the woman’s ordeal in offsetting the debts.

Adefemi Lawrence who paid a visit to the woman at her business location relayed how she has been through many difficult situations in life with four children under her care while urging Nigerians to keep helping people passing through difficulties, adding that they should make it a habit to support because “we rise by lifting others”.

While the sex therapist may be right to have noted his lifestyle of giving serves as a corporate social responsibility, the Fekomi Herbals has experienced massive growth since operations started in Lagos owing to how he puts humanity before profit or seeking gratification as he lives a life of selfless service within and outside the host community.

As much as he doesn’t seek to attract any attention himself, the philanthropist going about his humanitarian services silently attracted the ‘Humanity Service Award of the year’, by the Peace Legend Award just recently which lays credence to the impact he has made so far and how the world is watching and taking note of his good deeds.

The Psychology graduate, in the words of Peace Legend Award 2021, an apex event, was honoured and celebrated among personalities and brands that have immensely helped moved the nation forward, in recognition of his contribution to the needy in the society and wellbeing of persons across the nation which is hard to go unnoticed.

The USA-trained expert has also been nominated for “National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) National Outstanding Leadership Award” 2020 even as he was awarded excellence as trailblazer by the association, putting him among individuals, industry experts and national leaders whose impact to humanity has brought hope to many lives.

Like many would agree, NAPS’ National President, Comr Olasunkanmi Ijaduoye affirmed Lawrence was “nominated in recognition of his outstanding leadership acumen, charismatic and diligent disposition of his duty with absolute fairness and accountability in his many achievements.”

Ijaduoye didn’t fail to add icons like Lawrence are rare, noting he is an erudite leader who has systematically, gradually and purposefully achieved, coupled with his undiluted vision and determination. NAPS confirmed knowledge of Lawrence’s efforts and unequaled enthusiasm towards youth and students development.

