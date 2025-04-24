Fekomi becomes first Nigerian herbaceutical firm to launch wellness app

By Adesina Wahab

In a move seen as a major step towards revolutionising the herbal medicine industry in Nigeria, Fekomi Herbals has become the first herbaceutical company in the country to launch a dedicated wellness mobile app.

The Fekomi Wellness App, now available on iOS and Android platforms, is designed to enhance access to natural health products for men, offering a seamless shopping experience for herbal supplements focused on vitality, sexual health, and overall well-being. Fekomi Herbals says the app is part of its wider push to transform the herbal medicine landscape through innovation and digital tools.

The platform features personalised product recommendations, customer reviews, exclusive in-app discounts, a streamlined shopping interface, consultation, and prescription. Plans are also underway to introduce a new feature that will allow users to scan and identify plants using the app, even without prior botanical knowledge.

Commenting on this development, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fekomi Herbals, Dr Adefemi Komiyo Lawrence, said the app marks a significant milestone in the company’s goal of modernising herbal practices in Nigeria. “With the Fekomi Wellness App, we’re not just making our products more accessible—we’re expanding the herbal coast by combining indigenous knowledge with cutting-edge technology,” he said.

To celebrate the launch, users can access a 20 per cent discount on all purchases made through the app by entering the promo code FEK20 at checkout. Fekomi Herbals is known for its commitment to using high-quality natural ingredients and blending traditional healing methods with modern scientific validation. The launch of the app underscores its dedication to helping men achieve better health outcomes through herbal solutions.

The Fekomi Wellness App is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.