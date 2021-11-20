Health experts have harped on the need for men to embrace vasectomy, which they believe is an effective way of birth control.

Some of the experts, who spoke on Friday at a rally organised by Marie Stopes Nigeria in Abuja on Friday, to mark this year’s World Vasectomy Day, raised the alarm over rising cases of abandoned children, molestation and neglect because some parents are under-privileged.

Speaking at the rally, Dr. Kingsley Odogwu, a vasectomy surgeon with Marie Stopes Nigeria, noted that vasectomy remains the safest and best way for birth control.

He observed that the percentage of men getting involved in vasectomy was still very low, same with its awareness level, and this is because majority of the contraception being practised are via drugs and implants made exclusively for women.

Odogwu said, “Vasectomy is a surgical procedure for male sterilization or permanent contraception. During the procedure, the male vasa deferentia are cut and tied or sealed so as to prevent sperm from entering into the urethra and thereby prevent fertilization of a female through sexual intercourse.

“Instead of the woman going for an operation just for the purpose of preventing a pregnancy from occurring, it is easier and much cheaper for the man to do a vasectomy.

“It is a procedure that can even be done in a doctor’s office in less than 15 minutes. This procedure doesn’t affect erection, while sexual drive is still as adequate as it should be.”

On his part, Dr. Anne Taiwo, Research, Metrics and Evaluation Manager at MSION, said women should not be the only one to bear the brunt of birth-control.

She said, “Vasectomy is effective and safe. It is the safest way of family planning. It takes less than 15 minutes.”

Asked if it has any side effect and can be reversed, “Dr. Taiwo said vasectomy is permanent but has no side effect on sexual activities of men.”

Also speaking, Effiom Effiom, MSION country director vasectomy does not not cause painful sex, weight gain and obesity among men or makes men develop female features, such as breasts, as many would believe.