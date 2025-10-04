Nigerian men urged to embrace vasectomy, other safe family planning methods

Medical professionals have called on Nigerian men to take a more active role in family planning by embracing vasectomy and other safe, effective contraceptive options.

The call was made during Hangout 2.0, an event organised by Marie Stopes International (MSI) Reproductive Choices, on Saturday in Abuja. The experts said male participation in family planning would not only support sexual and reproductive health (SRH) but also help prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and reduce unplanned pregnancies.

Speaking on the myths and misconceptions surrounding contraception, Dr. Joseph Adewale, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, noted that men have for too long left the responsibility of contraception to women.

“There’s a lot of myth, misconception, and misinformation around contraceptives and reproductive health services. Men have been shying away from this for a long time and pushing the responsibility on women. However, male involvement is the new charge we have,” Adewale said.

He explained that vasectomy is a safe and reliable alternative to condoms and other contraceptive methods, stressing that the procedure does not affect a man’s sexuality or reproductive health.

“Vasectomy does not affect your sexuality — in fact, it increases libido and virility, allowing you to enjoy intimacy with your partner without fear of unplanned pregnancies. The procedure is painless, takes about 15 to 20 minutes, and does not interfere with the male reproductive system,” he added.

Adewale emphasised the need for more education and awareness about male contraceptive options, saying shared responsibility between men and women is key to effective family planning and population control.

Also speaking, Dr. Kingsley Odogwu, Director of Clinical Services at MSI Reproductive Choices, said the initiative aims to increase awareness among young people about maintaining healthy lifestyles and sexual well-being.

He announced that MSI would be conducting free screenings for STIs, hepatitis, cervical cancer, and pregnancy-related issues to promote public health.

“We want to bring to light common problems that young men and women face regarding their sexual and reproductive health. Many of these issues can go unnoticed without proper screening,” Odogwu said.

He also underscored the importance of ensuring access to SRH services for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and other vulnerable groups.

Mrs. Esther Hindi, National Coordinator of the Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASWHAN), represented by Halima Abdullahi, highlighted the need for continuous SRH awareness, especially among youths.

She noted that consistent sensitisation helps young people make informed decisions, protect themselves from STIs, and prevent unplanned pregnancies.

Participants at the event, including Miss Khadija Ibrahim and Mr. Ola Matthew, lauded MSI Reproductive Choices for the initiative, describing it as an eye-opener on the importance of reproductive health and responsible family planning.

The event also featured free health checks, question-and-answer sessions, distribution of family planning kits, and interactive activities such as games and aerobics.