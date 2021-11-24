By Deborah Ariyo

Cussons Baby, one of the foremost brands in the baby toiletries category in Africa, has announced the kick-off of yet another season of its quintessential baby competition in Nigeria – Cussons Baby Moments.

According to PZ Cussons, the 8th edition entry opened from 23rd November 2021 to January 17th, 2022.

The new season introduces a new theme and a new set of judges; Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor; Music Artiste, Omawunmi Megbele; and Lifestyle photographer Kelechi Amadi, to headline the competition under the theme; Little Champs.

Speaking on the plans for the season, Brand Manager, Cussons Baby, Gbenga Akindele said the brand is looking to consolidate on the established success of the competition

A major change in the mechanics of the competition is the new age of 0-36 months old babies. Participants will still be allowed to submit multiple entries for the entire entry period; however, the winner will now be determined by a 4-stage process.

The winner of the competition will be awarded at the grand finale and will receive a cash prize of N2, 000, 000. The second-runner up will win N1, 000, 000 and the third runner up will win N500, 000.

All three will also be awarded with the periodic supply of Cussons Baby products. The 4th-10th entrants win 100,000 naira and 3 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products.

To enter for the competition, interested participants are required to “purchase any 3 different Cussons Baby Products or any bundles available, register and upload a picture of their baby with the Cussons Baby Gift Pack or any three different Cussons Baby products, and submit the picture on the Photo Uploader App; and then get loved ones to vote for the baby’s picture if eventually shortlisted.”

Entrants have also been advised to familiarise themselves with the terms and conditions of the competition available on the website’s entry page.

As part of its activities to drive appeal for the competition,

Cussons Baby will be touring major cities of the federation, which include Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, and Lagos. Families will have the opportunity to interact with the brand, play games and win prizes as well.