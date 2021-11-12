.

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State Government has urged its residents to leverage opportunities in mortgage schemes to provide affordable houses for the low-income earners to address the housing deficit in the state.

Managing Director of Enugu State Housing Development Corporation, ESHDC, Mr Chiemelie Agu made the urge in an interview with Saturday Vanguard.

Agu explained that the Housing Corporation has completed over 10 estates while about six estates are ongoing in the three senatorial districts in the state.

He advised low income earners, especially civil servants to utilize opportunities abound in mortgage scheme to own a home, noting that the state government was committed to providing affordable shelter for the people as one of the basic necessities of life.

Agu said the corporation was ready to partner with various cooperative societies in providing shelter in line with the best practice in the world.

He described processes of land acquisition as part of the corporation challenges and appealed to communities and villages to partner with the corporation to assist the government in delivering on its mandate.

Agu said that the state required about five hundred thousand units of houses in ten years to address its housing deficit.