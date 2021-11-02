DISCO official disconnecting lines on electric pole

By Prince Okafor

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC has disclosed that vandalisation of electrical installations is responsible for the prolonged power outages experienced across the nation.

This is coming even as the company appealed to customers and the public to join in the fight against vandalism of its electrical installations.

The DisCo made the appeal in a statement issued by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia on Monday in Lagos. Idemudia said incessant vandalisation of electrical installations was one of the biggest challenges of EKEDC and other DisCos.

He said it was responsible for prolonged outages and underdevelopment of the nation’s power sector.

“It is appalling that while EKEDC is working tirelessly to ensure safe and uninterrupted power supply, some unscrupulous persons are sabotaging these efforts by vandalising the equipment meant to serve its customers.

“Such acts are against the progress we are making and we will go the full extent of the law to ensure the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

“We appeal to our esteemed customers and the public to join us in this fight and report suspicious activities around our equipment to enable us serve them better.

“These equipment are jointly owned by the company and customers and it is imperative for both parties to take ownership of securing them as they are partners in progress”.

He added that the company needs the support of customers to achieve the overarching objective of a stable and reliable power supply.

