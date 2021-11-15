Delta Governor,Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa ( right), Sir Chika Chiejina( left) and his wife, Lady Faith at the Thanksgiving and Re-dedication of Ubachika Education and Scholarship Foundation and which also coincided with( Chika’s) 65th birth anniverscary held at St. Peter’s Anglican church, Onitcha- Olona, Delta State. Sunday

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday, said it would be counter-productive to leave education and training of children to government and parents alone.

Okowa stated this in his remarks at the 65th birth anniversary thanksgiving of Sir Chika Chiejina and the re-dedication of UbaChika Education and Scholarship Foundation held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Onicha-Olona, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the State.

He said that a child taken away from poverty often “goes a long away to change the future generations”.

The governor congratulated Chiejina for honouring the Lord in thanksgiving and rendering service to God and man through the UbaChika Education and Scholarship Foundation.

“Many times when we are blessed we tend to be restrictive to our families and that is not the way of the Lord.

“Monies spent within the immediate families alone is money wasted.

“There is need to show love to others, particularly those who are less-privileged and the Lord will ensure that their pockets never run dry.

“I am convinced that you did the right thing when you instituted this Foundation on your 40th birth anniversary. Twenty-five years after, you have come back to thank God and to re-dedidcate the foundation to His glory,” he said.

The governor described Chiejina as a humble, gentle and generous man, who over the years had continued to help the less-privileged in the society.

He charged him to sustain his service to humanity, saying “service to God without service to man is an incomplete service

“You are doing a great work for God and in the name of the Lord and it is my prayer that you have the success story continually and that His blessings will rest upon your family.

“As Deltans and Nigerians, we cannot leave the education and training of our children for the government or the parents alone.

“So, when the Lord blesses you in one way or the other, you must find a way to give back to the society.

“It is my prayer that this Foundation will stand strong and grow from strength to strength,” he prayed.

He thanked Chiejina for the Library project he instituted in Onicha-Olona and handed over to the Delta State Government to run, and acknowledged that it was a great addition to the educational development of the community and the state.

In his homily, Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev’d Justus Mogekwu, thanked the Chiejina for uplifiting the lives of his people.

He said that the quality of our service in the vineyard of the Lord was very important, adding that God demanded commitment for whatever assignment given to us on behalf of the people.

He urged him to continue in his service to his people, and prayed that God would reward him abundantly.

Earlier, Sir Chiejina had said that UbaChika Education and Scholarship Foundation was founded 25 years ago during his 40th birth anniversary.

He stated that the foundation was dedicated to the education of the less-privileged and outstanding students in the society and thanked the Governor and guests for supporting the vision of the Foundation.

The thanksgiving service was attended by former Governor of Kogi, Capt. Idris Wada; Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr Victor Ochei; member representing Aniocha North Constituency in Delta House of Assembly, Mr Emeka Nwaobi and former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachukwu.

Others included Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah; Vice-Chancellor, Delta State University, Abraka, Professor Andy Egwunyenga; Brig.-Gen. Raymond Ochei and Bishop of Ika Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Ekpenisi.