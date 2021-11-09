By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – EDO State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has carpeted the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) on its criticism of the building of a second airport in the state which it described as another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) projects that would not see the light of the day.



A statement Tuesday by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare said the criticism of the APC was “a futile attempt to sound knowledgeable.”

READ ALSO:Reps summon FCT Minister over infrastructural decay, insecurity

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is hereby advised to stop making spurious, irresponsible and unsubstantiated claims that betray the bitterness, delusion and angst in them.

Opposition politics requires intelligence, tact and not childish tantrums.

“Edo people believe in the vision of Governor Obaseki. Over the last 12 months, he has not only shown capacity in the management of the resources and finances of the state but in the design of a master plan that will become a road map to a prosperous future.

“We must highlight and report some of the successes of our Governor and Government: The employment schemes going on, revamping and reforming of the state civil service, the prompt and uninterrupted payments of salaries and pensions, the Gelegele seaport construction, numerous roads’ construction, AAU reform, the COVID-19 pandemic successes recorded, the EdoBest program, the successful hosting of the National Sports Festival that has been described as the most successful ever and of course the relatively peaceful and secure state Edo has become.

We also have the Ossiomo Power plant, Edo refinery, the Health insurance scheme, the Benin Central Park and the ultra modern school of nursing and health sciences. These are some of the reasons we are in government.”