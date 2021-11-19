Eco Bus takes cleaner environment campaign to Abuja fair

From left: Rev. Lambert Ekewuba, Board Member, NADDC; Mr. Johann Rieger, MD, Austrian Technologies Nigeria; Dr. Noah Onasanya, Director, NADDC; Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu;, MD, BKG Exhibitions; and Mrs. Felicia Oyebolu, Assistant Director, NADDC at the Eco Bus stand at the ongoing 21 st Abuja Motor Fair at the International Conference Centre annex, Abuja.

By Willie Samson

RECENTLY introduced gas-powered vehicle in Nigeria, Eco bus, is creating excitement at the ongoing 21st Abuja motor fair.

Virtually everyone at the fair ground at the International Conference Centre Annex Abuja has been attracted to the eco-green bus stand.

They are thrilled by the unique features of the fully gas-powered vehicle, the latest auto technology in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of Austrian Technologies Nigeria, Mr. Johann Rieger, who made a short presentation at the opening ceremony of the fair, Wednesday, said his company was proud to introduce the eco-green bus to Nigeria, noting.

“The gas-powered vehicle will bring a major change to bus transportation business in Nigeria and it’s time for that change, which will give us cleaner environment and maximum safety.”

Indeed, he stressed that it would also stop gas flaring problem plaguing the country for years since the bus runs on compressed natural gas.

ieger showed guests who came to the stand some of the unique features of the bus such as driver alcohol and fatigue detection test, CCTV camera system that could be directly integrated into the city surveillance system; reverse camera; handicapped ramp and wheelchair area.

Other features are electronic dashboard with extended eco-telematics system, real time driver’s feedback on safety and economic driving and on-board video education with UNICEF support.

He said the company would periodically organise training programme for eco bus drivers to ensure maximum safety and high return on investment.

Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, represented by Dr. Nau Omisanya, a director, said the government would give necessary support for the gas-powered vehicle business to thrill.

A member of the Board of the NADDC, Rev. Lambert Ekewuba, also said he was impressed with the bus, as it would facilitate the drive towards green energy, and help the environment.

