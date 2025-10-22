Auto finance takes centre stage as Jaiz Bank champions electric mobility at Abuja Motor Fair

As the 25th Abuja International Motor Fair prepares to open at the Eagle Square on November 18-21, 2025, attention is turning to the evolving role of auto financing in shaping Nigeria’s transition to sustainable mobility.

Leading this transformation is Jaiz Bank Plc, which has positioned itself at the forefront of green transport financing through an ambitious proposal to the Katsina State Government (KTSG) for the supply of Hongqi E-QM5 Plus 2024 Model Electric Vehicles (EVs).

The proposal — aimed at converting the state’s executive fleet to EVs — reflects a growing alignment between Nigeria’s public sector modernization and global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

It underscores Jaiz Bank’s commitment to delivering innovative, sharia-compliant financing models that make sustainable vehicle acquisition practical for both public and private institutions.

Sustainable Financing for a New Mobility Era

Jaiz Bank’s proposal centers on the Hongqi E-QM5 Plus, a premium electric sedan that combines cutting-edge technology with executive comfort. The car boasts a 560-kilometre range, 0.7-hour rapid charge time, and top speed of 160 km/h, making it ideal for official use and intercity travel.

Sustainability Leadership: Positioning states as trailblazers in eco-friendly transportation.

Operational Savings: Major reductions in fuel and maintenance costs compared to conventional vehicles.

Executive Comfort: Smooth, silent, and luxurious rides for officials.

Long-Term Value: Backed by an 8-year warranty and reliable battery technology.

“Our approach goes beyond financing,” the bank explained. “It’s a blueprint for sustainable modernization. The future of mobility is green, and the future of financing is flexible. Through our lease-to-own and sharia-compliant models, we are making electric mobility attainable without the usual financial risrisks.

Industry Endorsement and Broader Impact

Automotive industry experts have praised the initiative for tackling the two biggest barriers to EV adoption in Nigeria — high upfront costs and infrastructure concerns.

Analyst Mrs. Adebola Adesoga described the plan as “a game-changer,” noting that “by bundling financing with after-sales service and infrastructure support, Jaiz Bank is setting a model that can accelerate institutional adoption of EVs nationwide.”

Abuja Motor Fair: Platform for Change

Organisers of the Abuja International Motor Fair, BKG Exhibitions Limited, said the 25th edition would provide a crucial platform for discussions on auto financing, sustainability, and innovation.

The organisers urged banks and financial institutions to showcase their products at the fair and called on state governments to explore emerging financing models that can deliver cost-effective and environmentally responsible mobility.

“This year’s fair is not just about showcasing cars,” the organisers noted. “It’s about shaping the future of Nigeria’s automotive landscape through sustainable financing solutions.”