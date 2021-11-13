By Dr. Tony F.E. Nwaka

The current debate over the suitability of the direct primary election for all political parties might as well be an opportunity for President Muhammadu Buhari to indelibly imprint his identity on the exalted pages of posterity.

Yes, President Buhari may be a retired military general of unimpeachable moral habitudes. His administration may have constructed major infrastructure in many parts of the country. He may genuinely be deploying the best of his abilities in grappling with the challenging security and economic times.

But what will cause the president’s accomplishments to resonate across the ages is his capacity for political engineering. And this he can activate by establishing an electoral system which would ensure that the aspirants who emerge as candidates of a political party for an elective office are the true choices of a majority of its members.

Indeed it is heartwarming seeing electronic transmission of results and other facets of technology now given legal footing. This will no doubt further consolidate the integrity of our elections. But the foundation of the entire process is the primary election of political parties. Much will not be achieved if the general election is perfected, whereas the participating candidates are not the choices of a majority of party members. A compromised primary election is the root of voter apathy at general elections. A tragedy which makes the eventual winners to continue swaggering in unmerited power, arrogance and unaccountability.

People in elective offices would be more circumspect if they genuinely emerged from the base of their political parties, knowing that, as true representatives of the people, they could also be removed by the same people in the next cycle of elections. The idea of amassing money to influence a select number of delegates in order to return or be elected into office will become a thing of the past. Integrity, record of performance, and accessibility will be the keys to electoral victory.

Even the separatist agitators in some parts of the country would realize that they really do not need to break away from their fellow countrymen. They can easily remove from offices all those they believe are not working to ameliorate their grievances, and vote in people who can deploy legitimate means to champion their cause. Unconventional methods are mostly adopted when the aggrieved believe that their leaders are not representative of their aspirations.

Yes, make no mistake about it, the direct system can be cumbersome, expensive, and chaotic, especially in the absence of a valid, comprehensive membership register (thankfully the various parties are now updating their membership register).

And, of course, the greatest of all the challenges in primary election is the lack of sufficient security at the venues of the election. Some of these venues could be at the remotest part of a local government area. Armed thugs could invade such locations and send voters scampering for safety. I have experienced it first hand as an elected local government council chairman. So, the fears and opposition expressed by some people about direct primaries are genuine.

But on a scale of preference, there is no doubt that the direct primary is more representative of the people’s will than delegates election. And a majority of Nigerians today across board are rooting for the option of direct primary election, not minding the obvious defects of the system. They acknowledge that no system is perfect, but seeing the outrageous depths of infamy of the delegates system (which some say has virtually turned to a cash and carry jamboree), it may not be unreasonable to try out the direct primaries; honestly, consistently, and patiently nurturing the system to an enviable model.

This is where the statesmanship of President Buhari will come to play. Will he heed the voice of the masses and endorse the amended electoral bill, thereby mandating direct primaries for all political parties? And, to address the fears about the inadequacies of the system, will he institute a policy that would always provide sufficient security at the venues of these primaries? Will the policy ensure timely release of extra funds from the federation account to INEC and all the political parties, proportional to their presence and strength in elective offices, so they can conveniently conduct their primaries, under the watchful eyes of INEC? INEC can pool more of its adhoc staff from the multitude of unemployed graduates roaming the streets today.

Of a truth, the direct primaries is expensive, but I’d rather that half of the national budget is spent to uphold the sanctity of the people’s voice, than continue leaving the fate of our great nation in the hands of few delegates and their masters.

On how much direct primaries will unlock the immense possibilities of our vast country! Across cities, villages and communities, once the people see that their votes can now truly determine who goes into or leaves office, once men and women of character and distinction see that they do not have to spend millions on delegates to be elected into office, the collective democratic sensibilities of the people will be energized, thereby setting our nation on the path of irreversible glory. Will President Buhari rise up to this momentous hour of our national history and inscribe his name in gold?

Dr. Tony F.E. Nwaka.

Former Delta State Commissioner and Local Government Council Chairman.

Author of ‘Mountain of Yesterday.’

