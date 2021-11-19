By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha
A Delta State Governorship aspirant for the 2023 general election, Chief Kenneth Okpara, is dead.
Okpara, a former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning in the state, died around 3 am on Friday at Capitol Hill Hospital, Warri.
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State, Okpara, it was gathered had been battling kidney challenge for the past three years.
He was said to have been rushed to the hospital on Thursday where doctors confirmed that his condition had deteriorated.
His body has been taken to a mortuary in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.
Okpara who had declared his intention to vie for the state governorship position in 2023
hailed from Eku.