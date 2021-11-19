After a successful training programme in 2019 that saw the grooming of young storytellers across Africa and the grounding of the on-campus programme in 2020 due to the global pandemic, Del-York Creative Academy has announced the commencement of its one-month intensive on-campus and virtual training program for 2021 which is scheduled for the later part of the year.

The nation is therefore set to witness a new crop of talented creatives from across Africa and in the diaspora, as they converge on Lagos, to be trained by renowned film instructors from Los Angeles. The courses of focus in the programme include; Acting for Film; Filmmaking; Cinematography & Set Lighting; Post Production, Fashion Arts & Crafts; Digital Marketing and Content Creation; as well as Producing & The Business of Film.

With more than a decade of changing the narrative of over 5,000 young and dynamic talents who are currently leading the next league of African storytellers, Del-York Creative Academy seeks to bridge the gap, from the academia to private sector as well as governments for entertainment and creativity in Africa. With its state-of-the-art learning suites, the academy has proven beyond doubt that its model will bring about a new age of African storytelling and the rise of storytellers who will take the African narrative to new and greater heights.

Del-York Creative Academy is renowned as one of the foremost capacity building institutions in Africa.