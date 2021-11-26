By Henry Ojelu

Legal practitioner and member of Ekiti State Judicial Service Commission, Kabir Akingbolu, has described the declaration of bandits as terrorist a step long overdue.

He specially lauded the judge, stating that it’s good to know there were still fearless judges.

Vanguard reported that the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court declared proscribed bandit groups as terrorists.

Specifically, the court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, held that activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups, constitute acts of terrorism.

Reacting, Akingbolu said: “The declaration by the court of these groups as terrorists is not only a commendable one, but also a step that was long overdue.

“Thank God that we still have judges that are fearless and firm in the discharge of their judicial duties.

“Everybody in this country knew that there was no justification for not declaring them terrorists before now, whereas the President was comfortable to so declare IPOB and others.

“This is sheer hypocrisy and discrimination of the highest order. The presidency has been taught the right thing at last.

“It is regrettable the way the President act in things like this. It is too bad.”

