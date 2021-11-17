





Flood along Ikotun Egbeda road resulting from the heavy downpour on Sunday distrupting flow of traffic. Photo Lamidi Bamidele

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to shut Akowonjo/Egbeda road, by Jimoh and Akinremi Streets to pave the way for construction of the ongoing de-flooding drainage project along the axis.

The traffic will however be diverted during the three days closure.

The road is scheduled to be shut from: 11.00pm on Friday, November 19, till midnight of Sunday, November 21, 2021.

In a statement by Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Akowonjo road will be cordoned off by Jimoh/Akinremi junction for drainage works, adding that the process will eliminate flooding of Akowonjo road definitively.

Giving travel advisory, Oladeinde stated that alternative routes have been mapped out for motorists to utilize during the course of the maintenance works.

He therefore, urged motorists outbound Egbeda to go through Vulcanizer bus stop and make a right turn into Church Street to access Shasha Traffic Signal Light area to reach their destination.

In the same vein, he urged motorists outbound Akowonjo to make a right turn after Sobo bus stop(by Tastee Chicken/Mega Vision Plaza) into Lambe Kudaisi Street to link Alhaji Olumide inwards Oni Street and access Fajumobi Street to connect Odebunmi/Micom axis to proceed with their journey.

Oladeinde assured that the officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA will be on ground to manage movement during the course of the maintenance works.

He therefore, appealed to motorists to cooperate with LASTMA operatives to minimize inconveniences.

“The State Government once again appeals to the motoring public to obey all traffic laws, employ patience and calmness in their use of the road during and beyond construction durations,” Oladeinde pleaded.

