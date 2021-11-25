By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in global logistics, the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, in collaboration with universities across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, has trained over 400 freight forwarders in the logistics supply chain industry.

The Council has also given freight forwarders a deadline of December, 2021 to qualify as practitioners or get kicked out of the industry.

READ ALSO:GDP Growth: Maritime stakeholders differ

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report in Lagos, Registrar of the Council, Barrister Sam Nwakohu, said the freight forwarders were trained at Certificate, Diploma and Higher Diploma levels, through the Train the Trainer project initiated by the Council.

Nwakohu also said that the Council had to get the approval and accreditation of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Association, FIATA, to commence the programmes in Nigeria.

The programme which started in 2012, according to him, will further enhance the country’s performance in the global metrics known as Global Logistics Performance Index,

Nwakohu stated that Nigeria is currently at the bottom of the table as countries like Ghana, Cote D’ Ivoire have beaten Nigeria in terms of logistics performance.

He stated: “Freight forwarding is an international business; anything you do in Nigeria has implication in the United States or Turkey.”

Similarly, Director of Education and Training of the Council, Dr. Alban Igwe, also said that because the government knows the importance of freight forwarders, it needed to regulate the practice and activities of these trade facilitators.