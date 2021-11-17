The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) says more that 5.8 million have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the commencement of the vaccination.

Mrs Deborah Oladipo, the Kwara Coordinator of NPHCDA, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin on the sidelines of the mass COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

According to her, a total of 5,891,305 Nigerians or 5.3 per cent of the overall eligible population have taken their dose, while 3,252,067 or 2.9 per cent have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

“As we are all aware, the overall population of eligible persons targeted for COVID-19 vaccination to enable the country reach herd immunity against the disease is 111,776,503.

“With this figure, you will agree with me that this is a tiny fraction of our

population.

“We still have a long way to go for a sizable number of our population to be fully vaccinated. The year is gradually coming to an end and with its resultant flurry of activities,” she said.

Oladipo observed that there would continue to be mass movement of people into and across the country, and that there would also be intrastate movements and gatherings in the forms of parties and celebrations.

“We cannot deny the fact that the virus is still very much with us. There has been an upsurge in the number of people infected with the virus in recent times according to the statistics released by the NCDC.

“This is why this mass vaccination campaign has become necessary,” she said.