Vaccination is every child’s right, NPHCDA tells Nigerian parents

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has reaffirmed commitment to ensuring that every child in Nigeria receives life-saving vaccines, describing immunisation as a non-negotiable right of every child.

Dr Muyi Aina, Executive Director, NPHCDA, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Aina said that vaccines remained one of the safest, most effective, and cost-efficient ways to prevent deadly childhood diseases, noting government’s ongoing efforts to make them available and accessible across all communities.

“Vaccination is not just a health intervention, it is every child’s right. No child should suffer or die from preventable diseases. Vaccines are free, safe, and effective.

“We urge all parents and caregivers to take their children to the nearest health facility to ensure that they are fully immunised,” he said.

He said that the NPHCDA, in collaboration with development partners and state governments, was intensifying routine immunisation and social mobilisation activities to reach zero-dose children.

Aina said that the target was to reach children that had never received any vaccine, especially in hard-to-reach and underserved areas.

“This campaign is about saving lives and building a healthier future.

“We are asking Nigerians to be vaccine champions. Share the message, encourage your neighbours, and ensure that every eligible child is vaccinated,” he said.

According to him, vaccination awareness campaign includes taking the child to the nearest health centre for free vaccines, sharing accurate information to counter vaccine hesitancy and encouraging family and community members to participate.

He said that routine immunisation was critical in the fight against diseases such as polio, measles, diphtheria, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

Aina also called for collective responsibility from all sectors, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society and the media to tackle this menace.

“Vaccinating every child is how we build immunity and protect even the most vulnerable among us.

“It is a duty we owe our children, to give them a strong, healthy start in life,” he said.

With Nigeria’s renewed focus on strengthening primary healthcare under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Aina reiterated the resolve to reach every child, everywhere, every time.

”To every parent and caregiver who opens their doors and hearts to vaccinators, thank you.

“By allowing your children to receive the polio and other lifesaving vaccines, you’re not just protecting your own family, you are helping to build a healthier, safer Nigeria for all.

“Your trust and cooperation make disease prevention possible. We see you. We appreciate you. We stand with you,” he said.

Vanguard News