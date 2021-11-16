Coscharis opens portal to order all new Range Rover

By Theodore Opara

SEQUEL to the recent global launch of the all new Range Rover, Coscharis Motors Plc has opened a portal for ordering of the vehicle.

Consequently, interested customers can place their orders with the Coscharis Motors Range Rover team with delivery date scheduled for middle of 2022.

According to Coscharis Motors General Manager, Jaguar Land Rover Sales, Ufuoma Umukoro, the opening of the ordering portal is to enhance customer choice and scope for personalisation than ever before.

He said: “Range Rover is the original luxury SUV and has led by example for 50 years, combining serene comfort and composure with all-conquering capability

“ The New Range Rover is the most desirable yet, mixing breathtaking modernity and aesthetic grace with technological sophistication and seamless connectivity.”

With a suite of powertrain options – and a pure-electric Range Rover set to join the line-up in 2024 – plus a choice of four, five or seven-seat interiors available across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs, the new Range Rover is at home in any environment.

In the words of Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover: “The New Range Rover is a superb manifestation of our vision to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles, for the most discerning of customers.

“It writes the next chapter in the unique story of pioneering innovation that has been a Range Rover hallmark for more than 50 years.”

The new luxury SUV will be available in Nigeria in a choice of HSE and Autobiography models. A First Edition will be available throughout the first year of production, based on the Autobiography and featuring a unique specification. It is exclusively available in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colours.

Both Standard Wheelbase (SWB) or Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs are available with five seats, while the New Range Rover LWB model is available with a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults.

The new Range Rover SV is an exquisite interpretation of Range Rover luxury and personalisation from the experts at Special Vehicle Operations.

The SV model is available in both SWB and LWB body designs, with exclusive features including new SV Serenity and SV Intrepid design themes and a four-seat SV Signature Suite configuration.

The new Range Rover makes every journey an occasion to be remembered, combining advanced technology with modern luxury to deliver peerless refinement for every occupant, including those in the new third-row seats.

By eliminating unwanted noises, vibrations and distractions – and reducing the cognitive load on the driver and passengers – occupants will arrive at their destination feeling refreshed, even after the longest journeys.

The new Range Rover maintains its compelling combination of effortless performance and peerless refinement with a comprehensive line-up of advanced six- and eight-cylinder powertrains.

Spearheading Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy, a pure-electric model will join the family in 2024, bringing full-time zero tailpipe emissions driving to the Range Rover for the first time.

In Nigeria, the New Range Rover will be available in a choice of powertrains including a powerful new petrol flagship – the P530 Twin Turbo V8 – which delivers increased refinement and performance and is 17 per cent more efficient than the previous Range Rover V8.

The New Range Rover is the first Land Rover to be powered by a new 4.4-litre V8 engine, which deploys two parallel twin-scroll turbos – one for each cylinder bank – to minimise turbo lag and optimise efficiency. The new engine produces 390kW and 750Nm of torque, and powers the New Range Rover from 0-100km/h in 4.6s.

All powertrains are driven through a smooth and responsive eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and twin-speed transmission, which provide a set of low-range ratios essential for towing or off-road driving when more control is required.

The new Range Rover SV will provide an exquisite interpretation of Range Rover luxury and personalisation, giving customers even more scope to create a truly individual vehicle with a choice of exclusive design themes, details and material choices from SV.

This hand-crafted model will be the first vehicle to carry the new ceramic SV roundel and simplified naming strategy – known simply as SV.

The SV roundel represents the distillation of Special Vehicle Operations’ design and engineering passion for modern luxury, performance and capability.

The SV roundel will identify all new Land Rover vehicles launched by Special Vehicle Operations in future.

The new Range Rover will be launched in Nigeria towards the middle of 2022 with pricing to be available closer to the time.