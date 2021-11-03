…As EU, German govt. provide financial and technical support

By Chris Ochayi

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, CORE, has officially launched the National Clean Energy Skills Certification for young professionals with financial and technical support from the European Union, EU and the German Government.

Launched within the framework of Nigerian Energy Support Programme, NESP, the National Clean Energy Skills Certification which was introduced during the first phase of NESP in 2017, aims to provide young professionals with the necessary skills for a career in the clean energy sector.

Following the introduction of the scheme, NESP developed competency certification courses in seven clean energy areas and transferred to the syllabi to training partner institutes across the country.

Registrar of COREN, Prof Joseph Odigure, while speaking during the ceremony noted that the agency’s mandate is to create enabling environment for Nigerian youths to thrive in the engineering industry in the country, by advocating strict compliance by all relevant parties to best practices.

He added that, “The renewable energy and energy efficiency sector is growing rapidly and COREN remains committed to supporting the certification scheme to evolve to a world-class standard.”

In her remarks, Head of Section, Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Inga Stefanowicz, expressed the EU’s support towards enhancing skills development in the sector.

“Providing skills development opportunities to the young Nigerian professionals is critical for their employability or entrepreneurship potential, ultimately contributing to the growth and diversification of the economy.

“The European Union is committed to supporting the Federal government of Nigeria in developing the potential in the clean energy sector, and we are delighted to have supported the launch of the National Clean Energy Skills Certification Scheme,” Ms Stefanowicz said.

She added that “NESP has also supported the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) in assuming the role of an independent 3rd party national certification body.

“Technical support and certification equipment have also be provided to set up

Computer-based Test centres in 4 geographical zones – Abuja, Lagos, Kano & Enugu.

“With that, COREN is well equipped to conduct examinations against industry competency standards to safeguard training quality and importantly ensure linkage to market needs and national recognition.

“Going ahead periodic course updates will also):le necessary toensure continued adherence to standards to advance the growth and acceptance of clean energy in Nigeria.

“We are very proud to see that already through NESP more than 1, 000 young professionals have been trained in clean energy courses, and 35% of these experts have also ‘been Certified so far. Tuition was offered to 50 young female graduates who were also offered internship support to gain practical experience.”

The EU she said has also committed 8 million Euros in blending operation with AFD under the “Enhancing Vocational training delivery for the power sector in Nigeria” a five-year programme aimed at providing needed technical work force for the Nigerian power sector.

In her remarks, the Country Director of GIZ and ECOWAS, Ms Ina Hommers, represented by Head of NESP, Mr Duke Benjamin, assured that, “The collaboration between NESP and COREN is a welcome development in the industry with the strategic objective of enhancing the skills of the current and aspiring young Nigerian professionals in the clean energy sector.

Ms Hommers said, “NESP will continue with the provision of supports to COREN towards the sustenance of the certification scheme.”

The National Clean Energy Skills Certification includes the adoption of Computer-Based Testing, CBT, Centres across Nigeria. Presently, there are twenty active training partner institutes accredited to deliver training on the different competency Certification courses in Nigeria.

NESP is a technical assistance programme co-funded by the EU and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, BMZ, and implemented by GIZ in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power.

It aims to foster investments in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sector and to promote access to electricity in rural areas.