By Emmanuel Okogba

Out-of-job Antonio Conte is set to take over the reigns at Tottenham Hotspur after the London club axed its coach, Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday, Vanguard has learnt.

Conte was also said to have shown interest in managing Manchester United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job under threat.

Tottenham parted ways with Espirito after a start to the season that has seen them win five and lose five, occupying the 8th position on the log. Spurs were sitting at the top of the table with 21 points after the same number of games last season.

The Italian has reportedly already been offered an 18-month contract at Tottenham.

Evening Standard reports that Conte was Paratici’s first choice to succeed Jose Mourinho in June but discussions broke down, with Conte reportedly unimpressed with the club’s assurances over spending and Spurs sources claiming the Italian was reluctant to work with their young players.

Tottenaham’s Managaing Director, Fabio Paratici after Nuno’s sack said

“I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Conte won the Premier League with Chelsea in his first season in England.

