Napoli coach Conte handed two-match ban

Napoli’s Italian coach Antonio Conte reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Napoli at San Siro stadium in Milan, on January 11, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

Napoli coach Antonio Conte received a two-match suspension from the Italian Serie A on Tuesday after being sent off during his side’s 2-2 draw with league leaders Inter Milan.

Conte was sent off midway through the second half “for insulting match officials” after a penalty was awarded to Inter Milan.

“After his sending-off, he kicked a ball placed at the edge of the pitch and approached the fourth official in an intimidating manner, repeating insulting remarks,” explained the Serie A disciplinary committee.

The former Italy coach, who won the Italian championship in his first season at the helm at Napoli last May, will not be on the sidelines for Wednesday’s postponed match against Parma as well as for Saturday’s home clash with Sassuolo.

Napoli are third in the Italian league on 39 points, four behind Inter who they edged to the Scudetto last term.