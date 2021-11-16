.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Thousands of civil servants, pensioners in Imo State are stranded over what they described as an incessant verification exercise by the Imo State Government.

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, from another round of verification exercise for civil servants from the 27 Local Government Areas, which started on Monday at the State Secretariat.

The Imo State Government said it would last till 25 of November 2021, in order to start paying those who have not been receiving their salaries.

But some of the civil servants who spoke to Vanguard said their anger was that Hope Uzodimma’s government since 2019 has been conducting verification exercises for workers in the State.

They alleged most of the verification exercise they attended a few months ago did not yield any positive result rather they have continued to spend their hard-earned money to transport themselves to Owerri to participate in yet another exercise.

According to most of them who pleaded not to mention their names said: “This is not fair, since 2019 we have been doing verification and no result. We keep coming here to Owerri every month and spending our money.

“Some of us are owed 6 months, one year and 7 months. What do we do? We keep praying for God to touch the minds of the governor to start paying us.

“We pray that this exercise will be the last one. We have suffered and we want an end to this every month verification exercise. Let this government do this and end it let us be happy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria