

**Project to generate 80,000 direct jobs-Essien

By Harris Emanuel

A multibillion dollars modern city development project promoted by the Chinese investors , Hendai Investment Limited, is coming to oil rich Akwa Ibom state, it was gathered.



The mouth watering project is billed to straddle on the landmass of 120 hectares at Ikot Andem Itam, adjacent to the automobile company, Itu local government area of the state.



Executive Director, Africa Operations, Prince Owoediinyene Essien, who shed more light on the state-of-the-art project, stated that it would generate about 80,000 direct employment and commended the state government for signing a pact with the investors for the project to kick start in earnest,noting that governor Udom Emmanuel was passionate about the success of the project given his industrialization drives.



Essien, looking upbeat, said interests from investors have already been flooding in , stating that the choice of Akwa Ibom for the project was due to its peaceful ambience.

He said,” we have already signed an agreement with the state government to facilitate an enabling environment and also make contributions in the area of security to make sure that the project takes off successfully.



The governor was ably represented at the event by the SSG. This is one project that his Excellency does not want to leave Akwa Ibom state because the project is going to generate massive employment. We are considering a minimum of 80,000 direct employment, besides other multiplier effects.



“Hendai city sits on 120 hectares of land, that’s about 1.2million square meters land space. And it’s a mixed band development that has industrial hub, residential township , the tourism and recreational and central business areas. When completed, it’s going to change the soci-economic narrative of the South-South. It will change a lot of things in Nigeria.



“We all know that housing deficit is a major challenge in Nigeria and Africa. So, Hendai city residential township is meant to generate affordable houses for Akwa Ibom people and environs. And we are looking at 1,600 units including seven floors residential building and we envisaging about 3, 000 people living there. On the hand, we considering a minimum of 20 manufacturing industries.



“A lot of restiveness we have today is orchestrated as a result of lack of employment , joblessness. But by the time the youths have something to do , nobody will remember to think of crime.



‘’Akwa Ibom was choosing because of its peaceful nature. The project will not be abandoned because it is strictly a private sector driven. We are committed. You know who the Chinese are.

They are result oriented people . Also, the project has a lot of local content with good track records. So, it’s a well planned project which cannot fail.”