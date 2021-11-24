Events in the recent past shows that drug abuse has been on the rise amongst young people in the Country and even in Cross River State.

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have clearly reflected a new zeal in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in all parts of the Country, in a bid to sustain these efforts and compliment the wonderful efforts of the Agency the CRS Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has declared her willingness and that of the Health Ministry to join in this fight to see how Drug Abuse which is today a societal challenge is curbed. She declared war against drug abuse in the State as the health sector will henceforth collaborate with the Drug Law Enforcement to end drug abuse.

Speaking during a courtesy/advocacy visit to help accelerate this war, the Cross River State NDLEA Commander Mrs Edet Anthonia commended the Commissioner’s effort and commitment towards giving cross riverians good health care delivery through her numerous achievements and outstanding leadership prowess that has gained her National and International recognition and other appointments.

“We’re pleased to meet with you as the purpose of our visit is to interface with you to enable us chat a way forward to curb the increased rate of Drug Abuse in the State. We’re not ignorant of your wonderful achievements and hard work that has transformed the health sector as your achievements remains tall and too many to list out. You’ve shown commitment and capacity and this Agency remains very proud of you. We can’t go on with this fight without coming to seek that synergy with your Ministry as you have direct mandate for mental health issues.”

Amidst a poor level of information dissemination down to the grassroot and lack of strong inclusion of drug education in our Educational Curriculum, the Health Commissioner in her response welcomed the Commander and her team for the advocacy visit as she assured them of a massive collaboration to reduce if not end the high level of drug abuse in our society.

“Drug Abuse has today resulted to so many cases of mental/societal issues as well as suicidal cases, its alarming as almost every family has someone affected even amongst school children. Of late, they’ve been an increase in such cases due to the high inflow of refugees into our State which comes with its own risk. A State wide sensitization program in Schools and Communities will go a long way to reduce this menace that has eaten deep into our Youths.

“As a Ministry that is very much interested in the healthy living of her citizens, i want to assure you of our readiness and commitment to join in this fight and save our people. We’ll work as a team create innovative strategies to reach our target. Let me strongly commend the efforts and drive of the National Leadership/Chairman of NDLEA for their commitment and efficiency as they’ve recorded much success in this fight in recent times.”

Dr Edu applauded the activities and efforts of the State Commander as her hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed especially at Airports and different Borders that leads to the State. She charged men to always support Women in leadership while she solicited that the Agency’s plan of activities for the year be shared with the Ministry so that the Ministry can get more involved and take this fight to a greater level.

In a vote of thanks, the Director of Public Health Dr Iwara Iwara assured the Agency of the Ministry’s willingness and commitment towards being a part of this fight as he assured them that the State is blessed with a Commissioner who is young, vibrant, intelligent and commitment towards changing the narrative and making Cross River State a better place for all to live in. Mr Casmir Ugbong the Ministry’s DPRS and Mr Uket Uket Mbang a Pharmacist who also spoke during the visit assured the team of the State’s maximum support and synergy to this fight. Drugs destroys… stop Drug abuse!!!!