By Steve Oko

The family of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has urged President Muhamnadu Buhari to heed pleas by Igbo leaders and release their son. Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke with our correspondent said that Buhari should consider the request by the eminent Igbo elders as a mark of respect for the Igbo nation.

He said that one of the ways to kick-start the process of national healing is the unconditional release of Kanu.

Prince Emmanuel expressed hope that President Buhari would give urgent attention to the pleas of the elders.

Adding his voice, Kanu’s first cousin, Mr. Chijindu Offor, urged the President not to throw away the passionate appeal by the elders who represent the entire Igbo race.

Offor said that the immediate and unconditional release of Kanu had become necessary because of his deteriorating health. He raised fresh concern over Kanu’s health and safety following the alarm by Kanu’s lawyers on Thursday that he was subjected to “harsh, degrading and inhuman conditions” in detention.

He said that Kanu’s should not be allowed to die in detention or be incapacitated, warning that Nigeria might not be able to contain the aftermath of any such eventualities.

“I appeal to the federal government to listen to the voice of wisdom and allow my cousin, Nnamdi to go home so he can attend to his failing health. “Nigeria may not survive the fallout of anything untoward happening to my cousin. So, why not save the country such needless pains”, he said .

