Nomthi, the wife of Taiwo Odukoya, senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, is dead.

Odukoya announced her death in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday evening.

According to him, Nomthi “battled cancer for the better part of two years.”

Also, a member of the Church, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, said she (Nomthi) has not been involved in church activities for a while. May her soul rest in peace.”

The instagram post read: “With deep regret and gratitude to God, we have to announce the passing of our Senior Pastor’s wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

“She battled cancer for the better part of 2 years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

“We loved her with all our heart, but who are we to fight with the will of God.

“The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Pastor Nomthi,” the statement added.

Recall that Pastor Taiwo lost his first wife, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, PBO, on December 10, 2005, as result of the Sosoliso plane crash.

