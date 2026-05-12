‘Why you shouldn’t make friends with divorced women’ — Pastor Ibiyeomie’s wife

Peace Ibiyeomie/X

By Enitan Abdultawab

Pastor Peace Ibiyeomie, wife of Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has advised married women to be cautious about forming close friendships with divorced women who are unwilling to reconcile with their former partners or remarry.

The cleric gave this piece of advice during a Mother’s Day service at Salvation Ministries in Rivers State and stressed that some divorced women often speak negatively about marriage while secretly maintaining relationships with men.

“Do not follow a divorcee as your friend even if she is your sister. Teach her, either she reconciles with her husband or she remarries,” she said.

Ibiyeomie claimed that some single and divorced women publicly dismiss the importance of men despite still engaging in intimate relationships privately.

“She will tell you that men are not important but meanwhile she goes behind your back to have affairs with men. I have seen so many examples of single ladies.

Some of them told me the truth that it is a lie, that even as they are in church, they follow men. One opened up so much to me, that is why she wants to remarry,” she said.

Ibiyeomie questioned why some women continue to condemn marriage while still maintaining romantic relationships.

“They keep saying the man is not important. If he is not important, why are you sleeping with him? So stay on your own if you say a man is not important,” she said.

The cleric also warned women against allowing bitterness from failed marriages to influence others negatively.

“That your marriage is broken does not mean you should break another person’s marriage.

“Therefore, the company you keep will either keep you up or pull you down. Leave a meaningful legacy that you will be remembered for,” she added.