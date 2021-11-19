By Chinonso Alozie

The 89-year-old Father of the former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere and Traditional Ruler of Ezi – Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local government area of Imo State, HRH, Eze Henry Madumere on Friday was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the state.

Vanguard gathered the incident happened at Iho Community in Ikeduru local government area of the State at about 10 am.

An eyewitness said there were shootings by the kidnappers to scare away passersby before they kidnapped their target victim.

When Vanguard contacted the former Deputy governor Eze Madumere he confirmed the incident and said the kidnappers have contacted the family.

However, he did not tell Vanguard the details of the demands of the kidnappers before his father could be released.

To this extent, tension has enveloped Imo state following the kidnap of the father of the former deputy governor, the people of Mbaitoli have been in confusion about the whereabouts of the father of the deputy governor just as many have entered into prayer and fasting for the release of the victim.

When Vanguard has called the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, he did not pick his phone.

Vanguard News Nigeria