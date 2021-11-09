By Cynthia Alo

No fewer than 10, 000 Nigerian entrepreneurs are set to benefit from Brand strategist and entrepreneur, Charles O’Tudor Brand Master Class, (COBMC05). The training is focused at driving human capital development in Nigeria.

According to the Convener, Mr. Charles O’Tudor, this will give many brands the opportunity to learn strategies that will help them step out to claim their space and remain relevant in that space.

He noted that this is his giveback to the society adding, “Five years ago, God placed in my heart that I should empower entrepreneurs everyday that I celebrate my birthday. I have done it for 4 years now; we are investing in human capital because without human capital you cannot make a change. We are redefining the normal.

“After previously executing this masterclass which has refined over 17000 entrepreneurs, I am pleased to announce that this year’s event has been scheduled for the 27th of November 2021, and it is a hybrid event. Due to the pandemic, we expect over 10,000 entrepreneurs to virtually join us, with 120 including the discussants and those that have benefitted from the programme to be physically present in the hall.

‘‘I would be speaking on the theme: ‘Audacious Branding’; How do you break the mould in a system designed to stop you from succeeding? Being Audacious means taking bold steps, steps which frighten even your core essence, and being organised in a way that ensures you have a place in the space, it means creating your own space.’’

He added that the panelists and discussants include, Udo Okonjo, Fela Durotoye, Lanre Olusola with (The Catalyst), Olawale Ayilara and Olakunle Soriyan and many others.