…Restates commitment to youth engagement, growth

By Dave Oso

The La Casera Company Plc, pioneers of PET bottles in the Nigerian CSD industry has reinstated its commitment towards supporting Nigerian sports with the sponsorship of the largest private inter-collegiate football competition, Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) by leveraging Bold soft drinks to refresh the participants.

Bold soft drinks, a brand with four flavours of ginger, orange, tropical and bitter lemon extra is from the stable of La Casera.

The company’s commitment to support talented footballers among Nigerian youths was evident during the thrilling finals of the HiFL 2021 season played at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex, where University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID Desert Warriors) defeated Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAU Luminaries) by 1-0 to win this year’s competition in a very refreshing atmosphere powered by Bold soft drinks.

Speaking at the Elite Awards organised to round off the 2021 HiFL season and reward deserving players and corporate bodies, especially sponsors, who contributed to the success of the tournament, Chinedum Okereke, Managing Director, The La Casera Company Plc, stated that Bold is delighted to be associated with HiFL because the project aligns with the company’s commitment towards contributing to youth development in Nigeria.

He added: “The vision of Bold as a youth-centric brand is to unleash the talent in young Nigerians. We can totally relate with Nigeria’s undaunting adventurous and fun-loving spirit. It is a great joy to be part of the HiFL. We understand that when we talk about the youth in Nigeria, we should identify them with positive things such as this project.”

Also, football legend, Kanu Nwankwo, who presented the 2021 HiFL highest goal scorer of the season and HiFL player of the season award to UNIMAID Desert Warriors, Sulieman Ali Selah and took pictures, autographs with attendees.

While congratulating the winners, Emmanuel Agu, GMD, Jotna Nigeria Limited, The LaCasera Company Plc said; “Bold Soft Drink is thrilled to be the official drink partner of HiFL’s 2021 Season as the platform definitely availed us the opportunity to support the nurturing of football talents among Nigerian youths while connecting with our loving consumers through sports. We look forward to upcoming collaboration and an exciting sporting football league in subsequent seasons.”

Director, PACE Sports, Sola Fijabi emphasized that the partnership with Bold signalled the commencement of the greater expectations, excitements and immense value and opportunities the platform has provided for participants and corporate partners continued existence as front burner of youth engagements.

“We are glad to have Bold, our official drink join, the growing family of partners and sponsors alike who are dedicated to developing the Nigerian youths. We are excited to have BOLD on board and also be part of the HiFL success story by associating their brand with the strides HIFL is taking to improve collegiate sports and its contribution to sports development in Nigeria,” Fijabi remarked.

The latest collaboration with Bold Soft Drinks further allows PACE Sports Marketing Limited and Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) to show commitment to partnerships that will ensure the sustainability of the HiFL games as one of the most veritable platforms for grassroots football development in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.