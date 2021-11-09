It was pomp and pageantry all the way when one of Nigeria’s top beauty brands, Beauty by AD rolled out the red carpet reception to host its 5th anniversary’. It was simply a top notch event graced by constellations of stars from all walks of life, particularly from the lifestyle and the entertainment spaces.

The auspicious event which took place at the company’s new location on Sunday November 7, 2021, at Whiterose Mall, 16, Akintola Ajeigbe Street, Marwa, Lekki, Lagos also doubled as the grand opening of the flagship store which was formerly located at Centigrade Mall.

And the crowning moment of the night was the unveiling of the Face of Beauty by AD (FOBAD), a pseudo beauty contest to discover new models that could represent the brand. It was sponsored by Zeena and Zara and Hush’D Makeovers.

Emerging the winner of the contest is Itharmar who bagged one year ambassadorial deal with 700 thousand naira cheque, an IPhone Xr, full product range from Beauty by AD, 100k shopping voucher Zeena and Zara , and spa voucher from Hush’D.

The first runner-up, Yetunde also bagged one year ambassadorial deal with 500 thousand naira cash prize, an IPhone Xr ,full product range from Beauty by AD, 100k shopping voucher from Zeena and Zara , and spa voucher from Hush’D

The second runner-up, Kitan also won a one year ambassadorial deal, 300 thousand naira cash prize , an IPhone Xr, full product range from Beauty by AD, 100k shopping voucher Zeena and Zara , and spa voucher from Hush’D.

It was a night of beauty, fun and thrilling entertainment in a most convivial atmosphere. The Cocktails and Mocktails plus After party Props was by @nineteeneightdrinks on Instagram. Entertainment was provided by Turn Up policy, DJ Bee Jordan and the event was packaged by Belle of the Ball events.

Some of the celebrities that turned up for the night were Whitemoney, Nini, Kiekie, Nikemi, Eniola Badmus, Derenle and many more

The story of Beauty by AD began with one woman, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi popularly known as Diiadem, a first-rate brand influencer who founded the brand in 2016. But the real vision came when she was merely a teenager and her journey into the world of beauty began as a model, a teen model. With that very first step Beauty by AD began to germinate until Adeola Adeyemi crystallized it into a brand that has entrenched itself on the beauty landscape.

Beauty by AD is a fast-growing cosmetic brand fitted to cater for every woman. The brand provides an array of products ranging from the finest setting powders for every skin tone, lip glosses, pigmented eye shadows, smooth brow pencils and beautiful highlighters to boost every woman’s confidence.