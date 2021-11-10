Queen Esther Gabriel, Nigeria’s representative at The Miss Globe World Finals 2021 has made history, beating 58 delegates from several Countries around the world to place 2nd position at the annual international pageant held on Friday, 5th November.

Esther was crowned 1st runner-up at the 14th edition of the Beauty of Africa International pageant (BAIP 2021) Nigeria Finals, which qualified her to Represent Nigeria at the Miss Globe 2021 World Finals.

With the International crown, she became just the first Nigerian and delegate from west Africa to ever place in The Miss Globe pageant competition.

As The Miss Globe Africa 2021, Esther will embark on several humanitarian services, and continue impacting lives through her initiative and platform.

In the same vein, The Beauty of Africa International pageant Nigeria is calling for registration for the 15th edition of the competition which comes 2022.

